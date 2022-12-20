Expand / Collapse search
Man charged with robbing Starbucks after wife denied $1.25 refund, police say

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 4:21PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX TV Digital Team
Engle, Richard DOB 10-7-22 article

Richard Engle (Credit: Oklahoma County Detention Center)

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police arrested a man they say robbed a local Starbucks because the store would not refund his wife $1.25 for a drink order.

Richard Engle, 61, of Harrah is charged with robbery and assault.

Officers said they were called the coffee shop chain Sunday evening.

A barista told an officer that Engle had arrived at the store with his wife and demanded a $1.25 refund for a drink order. The wife had purchased the drink the day before.

The barista said the shop couldn’t issue a refund and advised the wife to call the corporate office.

Police said when the barista wasn’t looking, Engle stole money from the tip jar. Another customer alerted employees.

According to a police report, the barista followed Engle to his car to get a picture of the rear license plate. Engle allegedly backed into the barista once and then again "one or two more times."

However, the employee was able to snap a picture of the license plate, helping authorities track him down.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 
 