Man charged with murdering his wife, Jones County deputies say
JONES COUNTY, Ga. - A convicted felon has been charged with killing his wife in middle Georgia, Jones County deputies said.
Authorities received a call in reference to a suicide at Holloman Road on March 27. Deputes arrived and found Shyanne Schroeder dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound to her head.
However, a further investigation revealed the death was not a suicide.
Investigators later determined Schroeder's husband Troy Scarborough, who was previously arrested in March on charges for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, was a suspect in the death.
Scarborough was subsequently charged with felony murder, multiple counts of aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.