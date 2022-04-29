Expand / Collapse search

Man charged with murdering his wife, Jones County deputies say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Troy Newton Scarborough was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. (Jones County Sheriff's Office)

JONES COUNTY, Ga. - A convicted felon has been charged with killing his wife in middle Georgia, Jones County deputies said.

Authorities received a call in reference to a suicide at Holloman Road on March 27. Deputes arrived and found Shyanne Schroeder dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound to her head.

However, a further investigation revealed the death was not a suicide.

Investigators later determined Schroeder's husband Troy Scarborough, who was previously arrested in March on charges for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, was a suspect in the death.

Scarborough was subsequently charged with felony murder, multiple counts of aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. 