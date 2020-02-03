Man charged with murder for Roswell grocery store parking lot shooting

Roswell police have arrested a suspect in the murder of a man in a grocery store parking lot.

James English is now charged with murder and armed robbery. (Roswell Police Department)

Police were called to the 10300 block of Alpharetta Street Saturday night after reports of an armed robbery. When they arrived at the scene, they found 48-year-old DeKalb County Eddy Leonardo unconscious in the Super Marcado Jalisco parking lot with a gunshot wound.

Medics rushed Leonardo, who was an employee at the grocery store, to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Witnesses told FOX 5 Leonardo's 7-year-old son was right next to him when the shooting happened.

On Monday, Roswell police say they identified and arrested 29-year-old James English. He is now charged with murder and armed robbery.

Officials tell FOX 5 that they expect there to be more arrests in the case.

If you have any information on the shooting, please call the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4100 and ask to speak to a detective. You can also call the Crime Stoppers tip line anonymously at 404-577-TIPS (8477).