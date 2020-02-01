Armed robbery leaves 1 dead, police searching for shooter

Roswell police are investigating after a man was found shot in a grocery store parking lot Saturday.

Police were called to 10390 Alpharetta Street in regards to an armed robbery. When officers arrived, they found an unconscious Hispanic man suffering from a gunshot wound.

EMS attempted to help the victim before he was taken to a nearby hospital. The unidentified victim later died at the hospital.

Witnesses say the victim's 7-year-old son was right next to him when the shooting happened.

A suspect has not been found, according to investigators, but police say they are actively following leads.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4100 or call Crime Stoppers tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous.