Police arrest boyfriend in Riverdale woman's deadly shooting

The family of a Clayton County woman is relieved after police just arrested her alleged killer, her boyfriend.

Investigators captured 42-year-old Mallie McFadden after a four-day manhunt.

While glad that officers have made an arrest, Tasha Patterson's mother and uncle tell me nothing will ever fully heal their broken hearts.

According to the incident report for this case, Patterson's neighbor called 911 Friday morning after she spotted the 41-year-old's body in her carport.

"She could have done her own stand-up comedy show. She had a big heart. She loved very hard," Patterson's uncle Mark Cannon said about his niece.

11-YEAR-OLD FATALLY SHOT IN RIVERDALE, POLICE SAY

Loved ones describe the 41-year-old as vivacious, full of life and a comedian.

Her uncle could've never imagined the disturbing call he got Friday morning.

"You just don't even know where to begin. It's heartbreaking even talking about it," he said from his home in Birmingham.

Inside the carport at Patterson's home, officers found the 41-year-old shot to death around 8 a.m. Her house is on Mockingbird Trail near Ovis Lane in Riverdale.

Four days later, detectives arrested McFadden for her murder.

"They had a very volatile relationship to start with. There have been very several incidents of violence on both parties," Cannon said.

Loved ones said McFadden was Patterson's boyfriend of two years.

"That's the only thing that eases my pain and grief that knowing that he's in jail," Patterson's mother Sebrena detailed.

The police narrative mentions disturbing details saying Patterson was shot in the head and dragged to her carport.

She was also killed the night before.

"There's nothing that anybody can do until that person wants to do something. There's not a person that i know that didn't try to get them to go their separate ways. Everybody saw it, everybody saw the toxicity," Cannon detailed.

Loved ones said the couple had only lived in this house together for about seven months.

They're raising money to get Patterson's body back to New Jersey, her hometown.

Police have charged McFadden with malice murder, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE