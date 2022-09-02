Man charged with DUI after car crash damages train tracks, Clayton County police say

The Clayton County Police Department is urging those traveling at any point during Labor Day weekend not ot drink and drive.

In a Facebook post, the department referred to a recent DUI arrest of what not to do.

On September 1, officers say they were called to an accident that caused extensive damaged to the train tracks on Highway 138 and McDonough Street in Jonesboro. Investigators say the driver, Jose Ibarra, was driving under the influence and had an accident on the railroad tracks causing one track to be broken and another to be dislocated.

Jose Ibarra (Source: Clayton County Police Department).

Ibarra, 24, was charged with DUI, open container, and too fast for conditions.

The Clayton County Police urges citizens to "utilize a taxi, ride-share service, have a designated driver, spend the night, or call a friend/relative," rather than get behind the wheel after drinking.