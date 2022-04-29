Man charged with distributing child porn, Troup County Sheriff says

article

A man was arrested Friday in connection to the distribution of child pornographic in 2021.

The Troup County Sheriff's Office received a cyber-tip on March 14 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent through the Internet Crimes Against Children.

The investigation later led to 46-year-old Randall Brian Smith being identified as a suspect.

Authorities executed a search warrant at Smith's home on March 16 and seized multiple electronic devices.

Following the search, investigators confirmed Smith was "active on a social media platform with the chat option open" during November 2021. Smith is accused of sending two child pornographic video to chat rooms with around 50 participants.

Smith was taken into custody on charges for two counts of felony child pornographic distribution. He was booked into the Troup County Jail.