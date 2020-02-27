Man charged with arson after setting fire that sends bullets in all directions

The fire was small but extremely dangerous. Police say a man set a backpack on fire and bullets were coming from the flames.

When Cartersville firefighters were called to Big Lots at North Market Square they found the fire behind the building. Police say bullets were flying in every direction.

"Inside that backpack, several rounds of different caliber ammunition. They will explode, they'll get hot enough the bullet is released from the casing, how far they go and where they go depends on which way the bullet is pointed," said Cartersville Police Capt. Mike Bettikofer.

A hazardous situation to anyone in the vicinity, including the first responders.

"Yes very dangerous, I mean they don't' come out in bullet proof vests like police do," said Penny Dougherty who lives in the area.

In the charred debris, that included a wallet and cell phone, one bullet was lodged in the pavement. Police say another bullet damaged the backdoor of Big Lots. The door was about 15 yards from the fire.

Advertisement

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Police traced the backpack to Cortez Demon Logan. They found him walking down the road about a mile away. When police arrested him, they say he had more ammunition in his pockets. He is charged with arson.