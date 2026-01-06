Man charged with murdering teen after self-defense claims
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department arrested a man Monday and charged him in connection with the deadly shooting of a 15-year-old in December.
What we know:
Kevin Veasey, 24, is charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Officials said the charges stem from a Dec. 16 shooting on Turman Avenue.
The backstory:
Originally, officers said the man claimed self-defense and that the facts initially appeared to support that claim. At the time, investigators said the teenage victim was found next to a gun and Veasey claimed the teen was attempting to rob him.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear what new evidence led investigators to move forward with murder charges.
What's next:
Veasey is currently being held in the Fulton County Jail.
The Source: Information in this article came from the Atlanta Police Department via a release on its website and past FOX 5 reporting.