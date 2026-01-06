Man charged with murdering teen after self-defense claims

article

The Brief Kevin Veasey was arrested Monday for the Dec. 16 shooting of a 15-year-old. Veasey originally claimed he shot the teen in self-defense during an attempted robbery. Despite the initial claim, Atlanta police have now charged Veasey with murder.



The Atlanta Police Department arrested a man Monday and charged him in connection with the deadly shooting of a 15-year-old in December.

What we know:

Kevin Veasey, 24, is charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Officials said the charges stem from a Dec. 16 shooting on Turman Avenue.

The backstory:

Originally, officers said the man claimed self-defense and that the facts initially appeared to support that claim. At the time, investigators said the teenage victim was found next to a gun and Veasey claimed the teen was attempting to rob him.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what new evidence led investigators to move forward with murder charges.

What's next:

Veasey is currently being held in the Fulton County Jail.