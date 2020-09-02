Man charged in plot to murder Georgia deputy

article

Authorities have arrested a Senoia, Georgia man accused of being part of a plot to kill a Troup County deputy.

Officials tell FOX 5 that on Aug. 20, investigators received information that an inmate inside the Troup County Jail was potentially soliciting the murder of a deputy.

As part of their investigation, officials say an undercover officer was contacted by the inmate and was "provided with a plan of action" that showed the steps the inmate had taken to have the deputy murdered.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Wednesday, investigators arrested 28-year-old Senoia resident Jonathan Taylor Lawrence and charged him with felony criminal attempted murder.

Officials are not releasing the name of the deputy due to confidentiality and security reasons.

Advertisement

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.