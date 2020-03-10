Man charged after filming Coweta County deputies while in the middle of the street

A man in Coweta County faces charges after police say he helped another man escape from officers.

Deputies were trying to arrest a man during a traffic stop.

Investigators say Rosendo Key started filming the arrest on his phone.

In the video, Key can be heard yelling at the deputies to let the man go.

When the deputies told him to step back out of traffic, the man they were trying to handcuff ran away.

Deputies chased the man and arrested him.

Key is charged with obstruction and marijuana possession.