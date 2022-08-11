Man caught on camera firing rifle in MARTA station parking lot

Surveillance cameras captured the disturbing incident as a masked man toting a gun, opened fire in the parking lot of the Inman Park-Reynoldstown MARTA Station Monday afternoon. Police have since made an arrest.

Alim Bridges, 21, was taken into custody on Thursday at H.E. Holmes Station, MARTA police said.

Atlanta City Council member Liliana Bakhtiari represents the district. She said Atlanta and MARTA police worked together on the investigation.

Police say a man was caught on surveillance video firing a rifle in the parking lot of a MARTA station on August 8, 2022. (MARTA police)

Concerned residents posted the video on social media and called 911 the day of the incident, but the man changed outfits and left the area before officers arrived.

"We did have someone last week seen loading and unloading a sizable weapon," Bakhtiari told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes. "The scary thing about that is now with the state law, that is not illegal. So, you had somebody walking down the street talking to himself and unloading and loading a large rifle. He walks over to the Whitefoord Early Learning Center which causes that to shut down."

Bakhtiari said investigators are looking into the possibility Bridges may be the same individual who was seen walking around Whitefoord Avenue in southeast Atlanta with an assault rifle last week.

Alim Bridges (MARTA police)

"I want to commend our Criminal Investigations Unit for their outstanding work in identifying and locating this suspect," said MARTA Police Chief Scott Kreher. "MARTA has an extensive network of cameras throughout the system and a near perfect record of apprehending suspects by our officers. We will always work to hold violators accountable for their actions."

Bridges was charged with two counts of reckless conduct and discharging a firearm or pistol near a public highway or street.