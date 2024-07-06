Man caught on camera stealing clothes from Atlanta home, police say

Atlanta police are asking for help finding a man wanted for burglarizing a home in the southwest part of the city.

Officials say officers were called to the 800 block of Coleman Street SW on the morning of June 29 after a report of a burglary.

At the scene, officers met with the homeowner, who told them that someone had broken into his home and took his clothes and shoes.

Surveillance footage provided by the homeowner showed a man inside the home's walk-in closet putting handfuls of clothing into a large garbage bag.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Atlanta Police Department)

In the video, the man moves in and out of the view of the camera, popping up to put more shoes into another bag.

Officials described the burglar as a Black man with a slim build who was wearing a black tank top.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477.