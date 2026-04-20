Man caught after exposing himself at Old Mill Park in Roswell

The Brief A man is in custody after women reported he exposed himself at a popular Roswell park. The incident happened Monday afternoon near a trail marker at the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area. Parkgoers say they are surprised by the rare act of indecency at the peaceful nature refuge.



Roswell police helped find a man accused of exposing himself to at least two women Monday afternoon at Old Mill Park.

Police search Roswell trails for suspect

What we know:

Old Mill Park is considered a refuge where people escape daily stress to enjoy nature, but that peace was interrupted on Monday around 2:30 p.m.

A victim told FOX 5 the man exposed himself near trail marker VC-19.

While the Roswell Police Department helped find the man, the department confirmed the incident took place on National Park Service grounds within the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area.

Frequent visitors react to park incident

What they're saying:

Regular visitors expressed shock at the news, noting the park's typical safety. Katrina Lurns, who visits almost every day, said, "I’m surprised, because I’ve never had any problems and I’ve been coming here for years." Another visitor, Susan Bohm, said the situation "sounds a little bit crazy" for the area. Both women noted they take safety precautions, with Bohm stating, "I try not to come here alone."

National Park Service investigates reports

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the name of the man taken into custody or the specific charges he faces. It is also unclear if the National Park Service is investigating additional reports from other victims.