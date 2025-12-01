Man bitten by raccoon he attempted to rescue, CNC issues warning

article

The Brief Injured raccoon that bit a Cherokee County man later tested positive for rabies. CNC urges public to contact licensed wildlife rehabilitators before attempting rescues. Officials warn mishandling wildlife can endanger rescuers, staff and the public.



The Chattahoochee Nature Center is urging the public to use extreme caution when assisting injured wildlife after a Cherokee County man was bitten multiple times by a raccoon he attempted to rescue earlier last week.

What we know:

According to the center, the man found the animal injured in the road and chose to wrap it in his coat and hold it against his chest during a drive of more than an hour.

During the man’s drive to the center, the raccoon managed to free its head and bit him on the face and hands. He then returned home, restrained the raccoon in a blanket with duct tape, and headed back to CNC.

The man arrived before the clinic opened, at the same time children were being dropped off for Camp Kingfisher’s Thanksgiving Break camp. Staff secured the raccoon in a kennel and strongly urged the man to seek medical care, which he eventually did. CNC later arranged for emergency transport of the animal to Bells Ferry Veterinary Hospital, where it was euthanized and sent to the Cherokee County Health Department for testing.

Within 48 hours, officials learned the raccoon had tested positive for rabies.

CNC noted several key concerns, including the risks of handling wild animals, the importance of verifying whether a rehabilitator is licensed for certain species and the need for truthful communication during wildlife emergencies. Staff said the man initially refused to provide his full name or correct contact information, delaying coordination with health authorities.

CNC officials say their wildlife clinic is not licensed to treat raccoons and only accepts raptors, reptiles and amphibians, information posted on their website, voicemail and clinic door.

Why you should care:

The center emphasized that rabies infections in humans are almost always fatal without rapid treatment and urged the public to seek guidance from licensed rehabilitators or state wildlife agencies before attempting to capture or transport wild animals.