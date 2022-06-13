Man beat woman unconscious before crashing her car while 'highly intoxicated,' prosecutors say

A man in Douglas County was convicted of aggravated assault, DUI and battery for allegedly hitting a woman until she lost consciousness, driving away in her car when she called police and crashing before he was charged with DUI.

The Douglas County District attorney's office said 29-year-old Stanley Granger got into an argument with a woman that led to Granger striking her multiple times across the face until she lost consciousness. Prosecutors said Granger was trying to gut the victim with a knife when she regained consciousness.

Granger stepped outside to smoke and the woman ran to a neighbor's house to call 911. That's when prosecutors said Granger tried to leave in the victim's car, which he later wrecked. Police said he was unable to complete a sobriety test and showed a "high level of intoxication." That was proved after law enforcement conducted a blood test.

The woman was hospitalized after law enforcement saw she had a knot on her forehead, a bloody hand, broken fingernails and cuts on the neck and shoulder.

"Acts of domestic violence not only impact the targeted victim, but it also affects the health and wellness of our entire community," Douglas County District Attorney Dalia Racine said. "We must continue to find solutions to eradicate domestic violence and fund our resources that serve those most impacted by this tragic offense."