Man arrested for vandalizing Martin Luther King Jr. Center

A man is facing multiple charges after police said he vandalized the Martin Luther King Jr. Center early Saturday morning.

What we know:

According to Atlanta police, officers responded to the center at 449 Auburn Avenue NE around 4:30 a.m. When they arrived, officers said they saw a man urinating in the reflection pool and stomping on the eternal flame, causing significant damage.

Officers arrested the man, identified as Brent Jones, and charged him with criminal damage to property in the second degree, public indecency, and obstruction of law enforcement.

What's next:

Police said Jones will be booked into the Fulton County Jail.