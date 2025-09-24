Man arrested for stealing dozens of manhole covers

article

A man is facing charges after police say he stole dozens of manhole covers across DeKalb County.

What we know:

The DeKalb County Police Department said officers began investigating on Sept. 2 after reports of missing manhole covers. Officials said the thefts happened at least five different times. In total, more than 91 covers were stolen.

Detectives said the break in the case came when someone in Rockdale County captured two people on camera removing manhole covers from their vehicles, then putting them back in, before driving away. Investigators used the video to track down a license plate connected to a suspect.

Kailan Whatley. (DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

Police later spotted the vehicle in DeKalb County, conducted a traffic stop, and arrested Kailan Whatley.

What's next:

Whatley has been charged with five counts of theft of government property, and investigators said additional charges are likely.