Man arrested in Wayne County for drugging drinks, sexual battery

A Wayne County man has been arrested for allegedly drugging multiple individuals at local drinking establishments, according to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office and Jesup Police Department say they received several complaints over the last two months. Each time, the complaining individual said they had very few drinks yet experienced extreme intoxication, dizziness, disorientation and unable to remember what happened the next day.

An undercover operation was set up by the sheriff's office and police department with assistance from the Georgia State Patrole Canine Unit, Ft. Stewart Army Criminal Investigations and Liberty County Sheriff's Office.

During the undercover operation, an agent was also drugged and was briefly hospitalized.

On June 22, 57-year-old John Yonkosky of Jesup was arrested at the Chop House restaurant on West Cherry Street in Jesup. He has been charged with reckless conduct, distribution of a Schedule II controlled substance, sexual battery and criminal attempt to commit rape.

The sheriff's office says the investigation continues and more arrests and charges are coming. Sheriff R.E. "Chuck" Moseley and Chief Perry Morgan are asking anyone with information about the case or who may have been a victim to contact the sheriff's office at 912-427-5970 or the police department at 912-427-1300.