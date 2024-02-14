Man arrested in Gainesville for ramming patrol cars, possession of meth

article

A 39-year-old man was arrested in Gainesville after he rammed two police cars, according to Gainesville Police Department.

It started with 911 calls around 9 p.m. Feb. 12 about a white Dodge Charger sitting in the middle of the road near Browns Bridge Road and Pearl Nix Parkway. Callers were concerned about the well-being of the driver.

Officers responded to the scene and encountered James Edward Harrison, who immediately began to refuse to cooperate, according to the police department.

Harrison reportedly refused to obey their commands, put his car into gear, and rammed two patrol cars.

The police officers deployed a Taser and removed Harrison from his vehicle and placed him in custody, according to the press release.

Harrison was charged with 4 counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, possession of methamphetamine, and 3 counts of obstruction of an officer.

Harrison was transported to the Hall County Jail after a brief stop at the hospital.