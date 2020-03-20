Man arrested in deadly double shooting at Duluth apartment

Gwinnett County police have identified the man killed in a double shooting at a Duluth apartment complex late Thursday night and have made an arrested.

Voneric Hill, 32, of Lawrenceville, has been charged with one count of felony murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

Police were called to the Fairway View apartments on Fairway Oaks Drive around 8 p.m. Thursday night. Responding officers said they discovered a man and woman at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. They were later identified as 30-year-old Derek Whiteside and 33-year-old Evelyn Chairse, both of Lawrenceville.

Despite efforts to render aid, Whiteside died at the scene. Chairse was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. She remained in critical condition as of Friday afternoon.

Officers Hill into custody after being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He was booked into the Gwinnett County jail.

Police said it appears the shooting began as a dispute between family members. Specific details and a time leading to the shooting were not immediately available.