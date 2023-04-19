Man arrested in Crisp County for stealing 31 guns from pawn shop

article

A 32-year-old man named Rontavious Jackson from Cordele has been arrested after 31 stolen guns were found during a search, according to Crisp County Sheriff's Office.

The search was executed April 12 by the Sheriff's Office, ATF and the Mid-South Special Response Team at a residence in the 2200 block of Sheppard Drive.

Jackson has been charged with 31 counts of theft by receiving stolen property, 32 counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and 1 count of theft by receiving stolen property.

The guns were reportedly stolen from Howard's Pawn & Jewelry on April 5.

The joint investigation efforts between Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, and ATF led them to Cordele, Georgia, after the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office reported a commercial burglary at Howard’s Pawn & Jewelry on April 5, 2023.

During the execution of the search warrant, the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, Mid-South SRT, and ATF recovered (31) thirty-one of the firearms stolen from Howard’s Pawn & Jewelry. The investigation is ongoing, and more information is expected to be released as it becomes available.

Sheriff Billy Hancock expressed his pride in the agencies' successful collaboration, stating, "I am incredibly proud of our agency and the successful collaboration between our local and federal partners."