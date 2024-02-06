Man arrested for stealing cash from Gwinnett County Dunkin' locations

article

Following a joint investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division and Uniform Division, law enforcement authorities have apprehended a suspect in connection with two Dunkin' burglaries in Gwinnett County.

The first incident occurred on Jan. 13 at the Dunkin' located at 4941 South Old Peachtree Road in Peachtree Corners. Officers from the West Precinct responded to a burglary call where an unidentified suspect smashed the front door during overnight hours and made off with cash from the establishment.

A similar incident took place on Jan. 31 at the Dunkin' on 3941 Stone Mountain Highway in unincorporated Snellville. The thief, employing the same method, broke the front door glass and stole cash. Investigations revealed that the suspect was driving a black Infiniti SUV.

Utilizing information about the vehicle, officers employed FLOCK cameras to identify the registered owner. The lead detective obtained an arrest warrant for Lavan Hickman. Over the weekend, officers from the West Precinct, in collaboration with the DeKalb County Police Department, located and arrested Hickman at a restaurant on South Hairston Road in Stone Mountain.

Lavan Hickman, 36, from Clarkston, was taken into custody on Feb. 3 and has been charged with two counts of felony burglary.



