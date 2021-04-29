Man arrested for shooting woman on I-85 in Coweta County, deputies say

article

Deputies said they have made an arrest in a shooting along Interstate 85 in Coweta County earlier this month.

Deanthony Clark was booked into the Coweta County jail on aggravated assault charges.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said it happened along I-85 northbound somewhere between the Highway 34 and Fulton Industrial Blvd. exits around 5:45 a.m. on April 20. The female victim called 911 reporting she was driving north on the interstate and was shot.

The caller told deputies a gray Buick passenger car pulled up next to her and a man wearing a black ski mask fired at her, striking her.

She was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital.

The investigation is still ongoing and deputies said additional charges are pending.

