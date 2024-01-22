Man arrested for planting explosive device, domestic violence in Gordon County

article

A man was recently arrested in Gordon County after it appears he planted an explosive device at a home on Pleasant Hill Road.

According to the Gordon County Sheriff's Office, they were contacted on Jan. 11 by a woman who said she had been assaulted by her male partner, Dillon Wayne Long. A warrant was issued for his arrest at that time.

On Jan. 17, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Pleasant Hill Road regarding an explosive device.

The device was located and rendered safe by the bomb unit from Floyd County. Detectives linked the device to Long and continued searching for him. On Jan. 18, he was arrested during a traffic stop on US Highway 41 South.

Long has been charged with possession/receiving/transporting an explosive device, manufacturing an explosive device, battery/family violence, cruelty to children (3rd degree) and violation of probation.

At the time of his arrest, Long was on probation for a 2019 burglary conviction.