Man arrested for kidnapping in Roswell
ROSWELL, Ga. - Police have arrested a man wanted for a possible kidnapping.
Jorge Moreno-Arroyo was charged with simple assault, false imprisonment, and aggravated assault.
He's also currently on an immigration hold.
Earlier this week, officers responded to a reported kidnapping at a parking lot on Old Roswell Road.
The victim told police he was forced into a vehicle and driven to a home.
Once at that home, he managed to escape.
Investigators said more charges are likely.
