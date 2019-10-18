Man arrested for kidnapping in Roswell

Police have arrested a man wanted for a possible kidnapping.

Jorge Moreno-Arroyo was charged with simple assault, false imprisonment, and aggravated assault.

He's also currently on an immigration hold.

Earlier this week, officers responded to a reported kidnapping at a parking lot on Old Roswell Road.

The victim told police he was forced into a vehicle and driven to a home.

Once at that home, he managed to escape.

Investigators said more charges are likely.

Advertisement

RELATED: Roswell roads closed Wednesday night due to SWAT standoff