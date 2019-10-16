Roswell roads closed Wednesday night due to SWAT standoff

A busy roadway in Roswell was closed for several hours on Wednesday evening due to a SWAT standoff.

Old Roswell Road at Warsaw Road and Commerce Parkway was blocked while police waited to enter a home of a kidnapping suspect, police said.

Police said they took the suspect into custody during a traffic stop and were going to perform a search of the suspect’s residence, but were waiting on a warrant.

Multiple agencies assisted in the operation.

Details surrounding the alleged crime and the SWAT operation have not been released.

The name of the suspect was not immediately known.