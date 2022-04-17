Man arrested for deadly shooting at family Easter celebration in Clayton County

article

A 19-year-old man was gunned down during an Easter gathering over an argument over his child, Clayton County police said.

Reginald Manual was with his girlfriend and her family at the gathering at a home just after noon in the 200 block of Valley Hill Road in Riverdale. At some point, he got into an argument with his girlfriend’s mother over wanting to have his child removed from the home, police said.

Witnesses saw Manual leave the home and was found with a gunshot wound in the driveway when police arrived.

Investigators said Manual was able to tell officers who shot him before being transported to an area hospital, where he later died.

Jaswan Burroughs, the boyfriend of his girlfriend’s mother, was taken into custody and charged with malice murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The 36-year-old was booked into the Clayton County jail.