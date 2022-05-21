Convicted felon arrested for allegedly fatally shooting man in his neighborhood, police say

article

A man with a "length criminal history" was on active probation when he was arrested for murder, Griffin police said.

Police arrested 35-year-old Lamarion Sherod Banks on Friday night for the murder of 46-year-old Rafaeil Thomas, who died at a hospital from a gunshot wound.

Police said a witness told investigators that Thomas and Banks were in an argument before the shooting happened, but police are unsure what the argument was about.

Police found the victim at 116 W. Tinsley Street in Griffin. Police obtained a search warrant for a Banks' nearby home, 131 W. Tinsley Street, and arrested him. During the search warrant, police found a 9mm handgun with the same ammo as the shell casings found at the scene.

Banks faces malice murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime.