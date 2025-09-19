Man arrested for death of woman on Campbellton Road in mid-August

article

The Brief Reginald Elliot, 20, charged in fatal Campbellton Road shooting. Elliot already in Fulton County Jail, now faces murder and related charges. Woman found shot to death on Aug. 13; investigation ongoing.



Atlanta police have charged a 20-year-old man in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred last month on Campbellton Road.

What we know:

Authorities said Reginald Elliot was charged Thursday with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and tampering with evidence. Elliot was already being held at the Fulton County Jail and will remain there under the new charges.

The case stems from an Aug. 13 incident, when officers responded around 11:30 a.m. to 2084 Campbellton Road SW. They found an adult woman unresponsive with apparent gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was later identified as Alexis Jane Harlow and Crime Stoppers asked for help to track down her killed.

What's next:

Investigators with the Homicide Unit continue to work the case to determine what led up to the shooting.