Alexis Harlow ID’d in Campbellton Road homicide; reward offered
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate the shooting death of a woman found behind a southwest Atlanta business plaza earlier this month.
ORIGINAL STORY: Woman's body found off Campbellton Road in SW Atlanta
What we know:
Officers were called to 2084 Campbellton Road SW around 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 13 after receiving reports of an unresponsive person. When they arrived, they discovered 29-year-old Alexis J. Harlow inside a storage compartment behind the complex with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
Homicide detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding her death and are urging anyone with information to come forward. Crime Stoppers Atlanta is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for tips that lead to an arrest and indictment in the case.
What you can do:
Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or texting CSGA to the Crime Stoppers tip line.