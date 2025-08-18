Alexis Harlow ID’d in Campbellton Road homicide; reward offered

article

The Brief Atlanta police are investigating the Aug. 13 shooting death of 29-year-old Alexis J. Harlow, whose body was found in a storage compartment behind a business plaza on Campbellton Road SW. Officers discovered Harlow around 11:30 a.m. with multiple gunshot wounds; she was pronounced dead at the scene. Crime Stoppers Atlanta is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for anonymous tips leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.



Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate the shooting death of a woman found behind a southwest Atlanta business plaza earlier this month.

What we know:

Officers were called to 2084 Campbellton Road SW around 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 13 after receiving reports of an unresponsive person. When they arrived, they discovered 29-year-old Alexis J. Harlow inside a storage compartment behind the complex with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Homicide detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding her death and are urging anyone with information to come forward. Crime Stoppers Atlanta is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for tips that lead to an arrest and indictment in the case.

What you can do:

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or texting CSGA to the Crime Stoppers tip line.