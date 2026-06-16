Man arrested for dealing crack cocaine near Cartersville homes

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The Brief Cartersville police arrested a 64-year-old man following a drug investigation sparked by community tips about a local apartment. Investigators seized a half-ounce of crack cocaine from the suspect during the arrest at the apartment complex. The suspect faces charges for distributing illegal drugs within 1,000 feet of a housing project.



Cartersville police arrested a 64-year-old man after community tips about suspected drug activity led investigators to a local apartment.

What we know:

Cartersville residents alerted authorities about suspected illegal activity at apartments on Jones Street.

The Cartersville Police Department opened an investigation and determined that 64-year-old Paul Campbell was using an apartment at the address to allegedly distribute crack cocaine.

Investigators discovered Campbell does not live in Bartow County.

According to police, Campbell was dealing the illegal drugs within 1,000 feet of a housing project.

During the arrest, officers found a half-ounce of crack cocaine in his possession.

Campbell faces charges of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession with intent to distribute cocaine within 1,000 feet of a housing project.

This is not the first time Campbell has encountered local law enforcement. Police confirmed that Campbell has been arrested multiple times in the past by the Cartersville Police Department on felony drug charges.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the identity of the person who actually leases the apartment on Jones Street. It is also unclear how long the suspected distribution operation had been running before residents alerted the police.

What they're saying:

Chief Kevin Cloninger thanked local citizens for providing invaluable assistance that helped officers secure the arrest. The Cartersville Police Department stated it remains dedicated to keeping communities safe and stopping bad actors who enter the area with illicit substances.