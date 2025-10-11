Man arrested after robbing victim at gunpoint during dating app meet-up

The Brief Officers responded to the Renaissance Hotel near the airport on Sept. 29. Once there, a victim told officers a man robbed him at gunpoint after they planned to meet via dating site. The man allegedly got away with more than $5,000. The suspect has been identified as Randarrius Jackson.



A man is facing several charges after police said he robbed another man at gunpoint after meeting him through a dating app.

What we know:

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers assigned to the airport division responded to the Renaissance Hotel at 1 Hartsfield Center Parkway on Sept. 29 after a 911 call reporting an armed robbery.

When officers arrived, the hotel manager said someone had said a guest reported being robbed. Officers found the victim, who told them he had met the suspect on a dating site called Mega Personal. The victim said he ordered an Uber for the man to come to his hotel room.

(APD)

Once inside, the man said he was hot and turned to adjust the thermostat. When he turned back around, he was holding a gun.

Police said the man forced the victim to transfer money through Cash App and Apple Pay and hand over his debit card and PIN number. The suspect disabled the hotel phone told the victim not to leave the room and said he would return.

After the robber left, the victim found someone to call 911 and hid in the hotel’s kitchen until officers arrived.

Police said the hotel manager spotted the suspect in the lobby so he would be captured on security footage. After the manager tried to intervene, the man ran from the building. Officers later used that footage to track him down.

Investigators said they were alerted that the suspect was in Lenox Square, where they found him at a kiosk with a woman. Officers arrested him and identified him as Randarrius Jackson.

What's next:

Jackson is charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and financial transaction card fraud.

Dig deeper:

Police said Jackson stole more than $5,000 from the victim. He was taken to the Grady Detention Facility, where he was booked.