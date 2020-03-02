Man arrested after multi-vehicle Atlanta crash hospitalizes 14

A Georgia man is in custody after a multi-vehicle wreck that sent over a dozen people to the hospital Saturday night.

The Atlanta Police Department says officers were called to two separate vehicle accidents at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Lynhurst Drive on Saturday shortly after 7 p.m.

A total of eight vehicles were involved in the accident. All 14 people involved were transported to Grady Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After an investigation, officers say they determined one man, Bryant Holyfield, was at fault for the collision.

Holyfield was arrested and charged with DUI - Less Safe, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, following too closely, and no license on person.

Holyfield was taken to Grady Detention without incident.