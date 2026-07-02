Man arrested after Lawrenceville business bomb threat

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The Brief A Lawrenceville man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly attempting to rob a local business and claiming he had a bomb. The suspect was identified on security footage after he tried to cash a fraudulent check unmasked just minutes before the attempted robbery. Jordan Micah McLain was taken into custody and faces multiple felony charges, including terroristic threats and robbery by intimidation.



Jordan Micah McLain is facing multiple charges following an attempted armed robbery and bomb threat at a local business on Wednesday.

What we know:

Gwinnett County Police responded to a bomb threat on July 1 at a commercial business near the 2000 block of Lawrenceville Highway. Investigators determined that a masked man had entered the establishment, demanded cash, and threatened an employee by claiming he possessed both a bomb and a handgun. The suspect ultimately fled the scene empty-handed.

Detectives reviewing security footage discovered the same person had entered the business unmasked just minutes prior to the robbery attempt in an unsuccessful effort to cash a fraudulent check.

Police identified the suspect as McLain, 29, and located his vehicle near Seaboard Industrial Boulevard. Officers conducted a traffic stop and took McLain into custody.

McLain has been booked into the Gwinnett County Jail, where he remains in custody. He is charged with terroristic threats and acts, forgery in the third degree, robbery by intimidation and wearing a mask to conceal identity.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released the specific name of the commercial business targeted in the incident. It also remains unclear whether a physical handgun or explosive device was ever recovered from McLain or his vehicle during the arrest.