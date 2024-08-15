Man airlifted to Grady after shooting in Griffin, police say

article

Police in Griffin are searching for a gunman in a shooting that sent a man to the hospital on Wednesday night.

The shooting happened near East Central and Second Streets, officials said.

Officers who arrived at the scene found a 20-year-old man who had been shot once in the stomach.

Medics rushed the victim to a local hospital. He has since been airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators have not released the victim's identity or said what may have led up to the shooting.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Griffin Police Department at (770) 229-6452.