Police: Man admits to hospitalizing Marietta man in hit-and-run

Marietta police have made an arrest in a hit-and-run that hospitalized a 53-year-old man.

Authorities say the incident happened on the night of June 18 on Wright Street near Trammell Street.

According to police, 53-year-old Robert Morrison was standing in front of his home when a then-unknown driver ran into him and fled the scene. Medics rushed Morrison to WellStar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries.

After examining evidence at the scene and using the county's license plate reader camera technology, officials say they identified the suspect in the crash as 22-year-old Santos Rosalio Vicente-Ramos.

When questioned by investigators, officials say Vicente-Ramos confessed to being the driver and said he had drank alcohol earlier that evening.

Vicente-Ramos is now in custody at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center charged with felony hit and run and serious injury by vehicle.

Police say the investigation is still open and more charges may eventually be filed.