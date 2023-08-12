Man accused of stealing car at Hall County dealership after test drive

article

A man is wanted in Hall County after he reportedly helped himself to a car at a local car dealership.

It happened on Aug. 7 at a dealership on Holiday Road, according to the Hall County Sheriff's Office.

After test-driving a blue 2016 Dodge Charger with an employee, the thief pocketed the keys, according to HCSO. When the employee stepped inside for a minute, the thief hopped in the car and took off.

HCSO has released photos of the possible suspect and car.

If you have any information about the possible suspect or the crime, please call Investigator Davenport at 770-531-3992.