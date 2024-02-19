Man accused of sexual assault in LaGrange, arrest warrants issued

Shortly before 1:30 a.m. Feb. 17, the LaGrange Police Department responded to a report of a sexual assault in the city of LaGrange. A female told police that she had been sexually assaulted by a man, who was later identified as Laronald Christopher Scott.

The case was transferred Criminal Investigation Division's Special Victims Unit. Charges against Scott include Aggravated Sodomy (FVA), False Imprisonment (FVA), Sexual Battery, Criminal Trespass (FVA), and being a Fugitive from Justice. Arrest warrants have been issued for Scott.

Authorities are urging anyone with information related to this incident to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or reach out to Detective Horseman at (706) 883-2658. For those who wish to remain anonymous, information can be reported to Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000, and callers may be eligible for a cash reward.