Man accused of kidnapping, beating, robbing 16-year-old turns himself in

article

A man accused of kidnapping beating and robbing a teenager in Hampton has turned himself in to authorities.

The City of Hampton Police Department said William Kyle "Ky" Latham snatched a 16-year-old victim from a mobile home park on Oct. 17, 2023. They believe he then transported the teen to DeKalb County where he beat and robbed him.

He has been charged with kidnapping and false imprisonment, and faces additional charges in DeKalb County for the incident.