Man accused of impersonating Cartersville Police Officer arrested

A man suspected of impersonating a Cartersville Police Officer was taken into Wednesday, authorities announced.

According to the Cartersville Police Department, Justin Greene tried to assist officers on a felony on February 18. Greene claimed to be a "Public Safety Officer" and used a replica firearm in an attempt to aid officers in taking two suspects into custody.

Before Greene could be identified, he left the scene.

Greene displayed a badge and drove what was possibly an unmarked police car. The vehicle also featured lights and a siren.

Police seized tactical gear, replica firearms, and fraudulent police IDs and credentials from inside the vehicle.

