Man accused of killing father in Roswell apartment Thursday
ROSWELL, Ga. - A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of his father inside a Roswell apartment, police said.
What we know:
Tristan Dinnall is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in the death of his father, 56-year-old Gary Clark.
Police said the shooting happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. Thursday at the Rosemont Apartment Homes on Rosemont Parkway. When officers arrived, they found Clark dead inside an apartment with gunshot wounds.
A family member who witnessed the shooting gave officers a description of Dinnall and the car he drove away in. Police said a responding officer spotted the vehicle within minutes and conducted a traffic stop, detaining Dinnall without incident.
Investigators determined the two men had argued earlier that morning. During the dispute, Dinnall allegedly retrieved a handgun and shot his father before leaving. Police said the shooting appears to have been an isolated domestic-related act of violence, and no other suspects are being sought.
Dinnall was booked into the Fulton County Jail later the same day.
What you can do:
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4100. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.stopcrimeATL.org.