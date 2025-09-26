Expand / Collapse search

Man accused of killing father in Roswell apartment Thursday

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 26, 2025 11:50am EDT
Roswell
Tristan Dinnall

The Brief

    • Tristan Dinnall, 29, is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of his father, Gary Clark, 56.
    • Police say Dinnall shot Clark after an argument Thursday morning at Rosemont Apartment Homes.
    • Dinnall was arrested minutes later during a traffic stop and booked into Fulton County Jail.

ROSWELL, Ga. - A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of his father inside a Roswell apartment, police said.

What we know:

Tristan Dinnall is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in the death of his father, 56-year-old Gary Clark.

Police said the shooting happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. Thursday at the Rosemont Apartment Homes on Rosemont Parkway. When officers arrived, they found Clark dead inside an apartment with gunshot wounds.

A family member who witnessed the shooting gave officers a description of Dinnall and the car he drove away in. Police said a responding officer spotted the vehicle within minutes and conducted a traffic stop, detaining Dinnall without incident.

Investigators determined the two men had argued earlier that morning. During the dispute, Dinnall allegedly retrieved a handgun and shot his father before leaving. Police said the shooting appears to have been an isolated domestic-related act of violence, and no other suspects are being sought.

Dinnall was booked into the Fulton County Jail later the same day.

What you can do:

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4100. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.stopcrimeATL.org.

The Source

  • Information provided by Roswell Police Department. 

