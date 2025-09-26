Man accused of killing father in Roswell apartment Thursday

article

The Brief Tristan Dinnall, 29, is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of his father, Gary Clark, 56. Police say Dinnall shot Clark after an argument Thursday morning at Rosemont Apartment Homes. Dinnall was arrested minutes later during a traffic stop and booked into Fulton County Jail.



A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of his father inside a Roswell apartment, police said.

What we know:

Tristan Dinnall is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in the death of his father, 56-year-old Gary Clark.

Police said the shooting happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. Thursday at the Rosemont Apartment Homes on Rosemont Parkway. When officers arrived, they found Clark dead inside an apartment with gunshot wounds.

A family member who witnessed the shooting gave officers a description of Dinnall and the car he drove away in. Police said a responding officer spotted the vehicle within minutes and conducted a traffic stop, detaining Dinnall without incident.

Investigators determined the two men had argued earlier that morning. During the dispute, Dinnall allegedly retrieved a handgun and shot his father before leaving. Police said the shooting appears to have been an isolated domestic-related act of violence, and no other suspects are being sought.

Dinnall was booked into the Fulton County Jail later the same day.

What you can do:

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4100. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.stopcrimeATL.org.