Man accused of killing Outkast rapper Big Boi's uncle denied bond

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The Brief A judge denied bond for a 19-year-old man accused of killing the uncle of Outkast rapper Big Boi during a 2025 road rage encounter. Jabyrion Crumbley claims he acted in self-defense when he shot 62-year-old Remoin Patton, Sr. on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard. Crumbley's mother also appeared in court facing charges connected to the case.



A Fulton County judge denied bond for a teenager accused of killing the uncle of Atlanta rapper Big Boi in a 2025 road rage shooting.

What we know:

Jabyrion Crumbley, 19, will remain in jail after a Fulton County Superior Court judge denied his bond.

Crumbley faces murder and other charges for the June 16, 2025, shooting death of 62-year-old Remoin Patton, Sr.

Patton was the uncle of Outkast co-founder Big Boi. According to court officials, Crumbley claims the shooting was done in self-defense.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 26: Rapper Big Boi speaks onstage during the 2026 HBCU AWARE FEST at State Farm Arena on March 26, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images) Expand

Crumbley's mother, Janisha Crumbley, also appeared in court for allegedly tampering with her electronic monitoring device. She is charged with hindering apprehension in the case.

The backstory:

Police said Patton was driving on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard NW in June 2025 and trying to make a turn when he got into an argument with the driver of another vehicle.

During the exchange, Patton was shot and crashed his car into a vacant home.

RELATED: Teen charged in deadly northwest Atlanta road rage shooting

What we don't know:

While court officials mentioned the self-defense claim, it is not yet clear what specific evidence was presented during the bond hearing to lead to the judge's denial. Additionally, authorities have not released details on the nature of the verbal altercation that preceded the gunfire.

What's next:

Both of the Crumbley's next court hearings are on June 29.