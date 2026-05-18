Male pedestrian killed early Monday morning in NE Atlanta

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The Brief A man was struck and killed early Monday morning in northeast Atlanta. The crash happened just after 5 a.m. on Lindbergh Drive near Cheshire Bridge Road. Police temporarily shut down the roadway while investigators worked the scene.



A man was killed after being struck by a vehicle early Monday morning in northeast Atlanta.

What we know:

The crash happened shortly after 5 a.m. on Lindbergh Drive near Cheshire Bridge Road, according to investigators.

Authorities closed the roadway for several hours while officers investigated the deadly crash.

What we don't know:

Police have not said whether the driver involved remained at the scene or left before officers arrived.

No additional details about the victim have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for an update.