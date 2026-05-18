Male pedestrian killed early Monday morning in NE Atlanta
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ATLANTA - A man was killed after being struck by a vehicle early Monday morning in northeast Atlanta.
What we know:
The crash happened shortly after 5 a.m. on Lindbergh Drive near Cheshire Bridge Road, according to investigators.
Authorities closed the roadway for several hours while officers investigated the deadly crash.
What we don't know:
Police have not said whether the driver involved remained at the scene or left before officers arrived.
No additional details about the victim have been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for an update.