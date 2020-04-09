Make Homer Simpson and Peter Griffin your remote coworkers with these FOX Animation Zoom backgrounds

Social distancing guidelines, as well as the natural laws of reality that forbid three-dimensional humans and hand-drawn animated beings from interacting, are preventing us from chugging a beer with Homer Simpson and Peter Griffin during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thankfully, FOX has made it possible for you to remotely amble into 742 Evergreen Terrace and 31 Spooner Street without compromising your safety. The network released specialized Zoom video conferencing backgrounds, each depicting a classic environment from its cavalcade of Sunday night cartoons including “The Simpsons,” “Family Guy,” “Bob’s Burgers,” “Duncanville,” and “Bless the Harts.”

The backgrounds are available from the FOX Animation website.

"The Simpsons" (FOX Animation)

Family Guy (FOX Animation)

Here are steps to install on the new backgrounds:

1. Open Zoom and click on your account icon in the top right of your home screen.

2. Select “Settings

3. From the menu, select “Virtual Background”

4. Click the + sign that is to the right of “Choose Virtual Background,” click “Add Image”

5. Select the FOX Animation image to upload (or you can pick something else too, we aren’t forcing you to download or upload these, we’re just saying it’d be cool to make it look like you’re video chatting from Stewie Griffin’s bedroom or a booth from “Bob’s Burgers” is all.)



