Alleged Make American Slime Again creator Miles Farley appears in court for Fulton County RICO case

The alleged creator of an online clothing shop based in Atlanta appeared in court for a hearing on Wednesday in Fulton County. Miles Farley is named in an indictment alongside Atlanta rapper Young Thug and several alleged associates of YSL, which prosecutors call a street gang.

An indictment alleges Farley, also known as Slato or Lil Miles, and three other people murdered Shyml Drinks. Farley is also charged with participation in a criminal street gang and gun possession charges. The indictment refers to the victim, Drinks, to be a "rival gang member."

Farley's photo appears on the Instagram account, @makeamericaslimeagain, and the Make America Slime Again clothing brand website. Artists, including Young Thug, are in photo posts wearing merchandise.

The Instagram account has about 7,415 followers.

Fulton County prosecutors called Farley the "creator" of Make America Slime Again, which they said is the "slogan" of Young Slime Life or YSL. They said he communicated with co-defendants named in the RICO indictment.

His attorney argued he has "nothing to do with YSL explicitly," and his clothing brand is "not YSL apparel."

The state accused Farley of arranging to have a gun and phone hidden. The state used jail phone calls as evidence.

Farley's attorney called allegations "flatly false" and accused federal investigators of falsely claiming they confiscated a phone or gun as evidence. The state conceded during the hearing that the investigator did not have possession of the phone and "got the facts wrong." Fulton County prosecutors said jail calls show Farley "arranged to ensure we never found those items."

Farley's attorney advocated he should receive bond, saying he's not at risk of flight risk or to re-offend. He indicated his client had not prior criminal record and claimed his principal said he'd never been in fights at school.

"I'm arguing this court has never had a clear view of Mr. Farley as far as the nature of the charges," he said.

