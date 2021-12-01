Police: Child dies in Gwinnett County wreck, all lanes on I-85 north shut down

article

Police said a child died in a major accident on Interstate 85 in Gwinnett County. The wreck closed all northbound lanes on Wednesday afternoon.

The Georgia Department of Transportation said the wreck is near Hamilton Mill Road and State Route 211.

The Gwinnett County Police Department said it's routing all traffic off the highway to Hamilton Mill Road.

The Georgia Department of Transportation did not provide an estimate for the accident to be cleared.

Police said the wreck involved multiple vehicles.

The accident remains under investigation.

The names of those involved have not been released.

