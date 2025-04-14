Major water main replacement project set to begin in DeKalb County's Candler-McAfee neighborhood
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A major water main replacement is scheduled to get underway later this month in the Candler-McAfee neighborhood of DeKalb County.
The Rosewood Road Water Main Replacement Project is scheduled to begin on April 22.
What we know:
This most recent project centers around Rosewood Road between Glenwood and McAfee roads.
About 16,900 linear feet of water line will be replaced. The mains measure 8 and 12 inches in diameter.
(DeKalb County / Supplied)
Construction is expected to begin at 7 a.m. and wrap up around 7 p.m. on weekdays, excluding major holidays.
The project is expected to last for twelve months.
What we don't know:
An exact end date has not been given. However, barring weather delays, the project should wrap up in March 2026.
What you can do:
There will also be a virtual meeting on Thursday, April 17, at 6:30 p.m. Any resident can join by clicking here.
The Source: The DeKalb County government is the sole source for this article.