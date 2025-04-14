Expand / Collapse search

Major water main replacement project set to begin in DeKalb County's Candler-McAfee neighborhood

Published  April 14, 2025 7:46pm EDT
DeKalb County
The Brief

    • The Rosewood Road Water Main Replacement Project in DeKalb County is set to begin on April 22 and will replace approximately 16,900 linear feet of water line.
    • Construction will occur on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., excluding major holidays, and is expected to last for twelve months, potentially concluding in March 2026.
    • A virtual meeting for residents is scheduled for Thursday, April 17, at 6:30 p.m. to provide more information about the project.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A major water main replacement is scheduled to get underway later this month in the Candler-McAfee neighborhood of DeKalb County.

The Rosewood Road Water Main Replacement Project is scheduled to begin on April 22.

What we know:

This most recent project centers around Rosewood Road between Glenwood and McAfee roads. 

About 16,900 linear feet of water line will be replaced. The mains measure 8 and 12 inches in diameter.

(DeKalb County / Supplied)

Construction is expected to begin at 7 a.m. and wrap up around 7 p.m. on weekdays, excluding major holidays.

The project is expected to last for twelve months. 

What we don't know:

An exact end date has not been given. However, barring weather delays, the project should wrap up in March 2026.

What you can do:

There will also be a virtual meeting on Thursday, April 17, at 6:30 p.m. Any resident can join by clicking here.

The Source: The DeKalb County government is the sole source for this article. 

