Major water main replacement project set to begin in DeKalb County's Candler-McAfee neighborhood

The Brief The Rosewood Road Water Main Replacement Project in DeKalb County is set to begin on April 22 and will replace approximately 16,900 linear feet of water line. Construction will occur on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., excluding major holidays, and is expected to last for twelve months, potentially concluding in March 2026. A virtual meeting for residents is scheduled for Thursday, April 17, at 6:30 p.m. to provide more information about the project.



A major water main replacement is scheduled to get underway later this month in the Candler-McAfee neighborhood of DeKalb County.

The Rosewood Road Water Main Replacement Project is scheduled to begin on April 22.

What we know:

This most recent project centers around Rosewood Road between Glenwood and McAfee roads.

About 16,900 linear feet of water line will be replaced. The mains measure 8 and 12 inches in diameter.

(DeKalb County / Supplied)

Construction is expected to begin at 7 a.m. and wrap up around 7 p.m. on weekdays, excluding major holidays.

The project is expected to last for twelve months.

What we don't know:

An exact end date has not been given. However, barring weather delays, the project should wrap up in March 2026.

What you can do:

There will also be a virtual meeting on Thursday, April 17, at 6:30 p.m. Any resident can join by clicking here.