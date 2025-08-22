Major water main break on Clairmont Road leaves hundreds without service

article

The Brief A broken 30-inch water main on Clairmont Road has left about 200 customers without water service, affecting both businesses and residents. Traffic controls are in place near the repair site, and drivers are advised to avoid the area due to expected delays. Bottled water is available at the Kroger shopping center on Buford Highway in Brookhaven for affected residents.



DeKalb County crews are working to repair a broken 30-inch water main on Clairmont Road that has left hundreds without water service.

What we know:

The Department of Watershed Management said the break occurred at 3325 Clairmont Road near the intersection of Clairmont Terrace.

About 200 customers without service.

Businesses and residents in the area can expect water interruptions until repairs are complete.

Traffic controls have been set up near the site, and officials urged drivers to avoid the area if possible due to expected delays.

The city of Chamblee reported the break is on the Brookhaven side of Clairmont Road but said some Chamblee residents are also affected.

What we don't know:

It is not clear when the repairs will be completed.

What you can do:

Bottled water is being distributed at the Kroger shopping center, 3855 Buford Highway in Brookhaven.

Residents with questions or service issues are asked to contact the DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management at dekalbwaterops@dekalbcountyga.gov or by phone at 770-270-6243.