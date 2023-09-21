Major roadwork planned for Glenlake Parkway, Abernathy Road in Sandy Springs; suggested detours

article

Sandy Springs police are warning drivers about road closures for work related to a new turn lane, improvements to the median, and installation of a new traffic signal.

The closures will take place from 9 p.m. Sept. 21 to 5 a.m. Sept. 22 and 9 p.m. Sept. 22 to 5 a.m. Sept. 23. The impacted area includes Abernathy Road, Mercedes-Benz Drive/Barfield Road, and Glenlake Parkway.

Here are the suggested detours for drivers:

* Motorists traveling on Glenlake Parkway should use Glenridge Drive, Mount Vernon Highway, and Peachtree Dunwoody Road to access Abernathy Road.

* Motorists traveling on Abernathy Road eastbound should use Glenridge Drive, Mount Vernon Highway, and Peachtree Dunwoody Road to access SR 400 northbound or southbound.

* Motorists traveling on SR 400 southbound to Abernathy Road westbound should use Abernathy Road eastbound, Peachtree Dunwoody Road, Mount Vernon Highway, and Glenridge Drive to access Abernathy Road westbound.

* Motorists traveling northbound on Barfield Road should use Mount Vernon Highway and Peachtree Dunwoody Road to access Abernathy Road eastbound and SR 400 northbound or southbound.

* Motorists traveling westbound on Abernathy Road should use Peachtree Dunwoody Road, Mount Vernon Highway, and Glenridge Drive to continue west on Abernathy Road.